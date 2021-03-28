Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the February 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $24.43 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51.

