Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 85,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEYUF. TD Securities increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.53.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

