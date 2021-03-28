Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €135.00 by Warburg Research

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €139.75 ($164.41).

ETR:PFV opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.38. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €122.20 ($143.76) and a twelve month high of €192.80 ($226.82). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €166.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €166.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

