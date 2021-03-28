Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Pharming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

