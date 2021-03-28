Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down to $41.25

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $40.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $448,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $591,599.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit