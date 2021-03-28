Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down to $41.25

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $40.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $448,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $591,599.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

