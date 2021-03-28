Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.24. Approximately 8,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,370,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $983.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

