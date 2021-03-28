Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 7%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.24. Approximately 8,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,370,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $983.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit