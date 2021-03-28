PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Shares of PNI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 14,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

