Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Invests $3.20 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. American Express makes up 1.3% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.73. 2,685,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,815. American Express has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.