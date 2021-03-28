Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pluralsight were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

