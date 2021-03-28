POA Price Hits $0.0993 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. POA has a total market cap of $28.40 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,987,328 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
