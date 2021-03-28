Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

