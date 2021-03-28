Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,364,475 shares of company stock worth $58,572,533. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

