Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

