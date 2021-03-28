Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $350,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MREO opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

