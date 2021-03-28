Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,719,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,138,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $523,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

