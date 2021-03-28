Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,920,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.68% of Baidu worth $503,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $208.61 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

