Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,686,982 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,767,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.14% of FOX worth $368,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.17 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

