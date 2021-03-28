Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,583.50

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,583.50 ($20.69) and last traded at GBX 1,575 ($20.58), with a volume of 300576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,565 ($20.45).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,434.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,278.81. The firm has a market cap of £40.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

