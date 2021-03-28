Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.88, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

