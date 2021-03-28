Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,534 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.77% of Puma Biotechnology worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $28,518,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,571 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $9.89 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $398.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 million. Research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,785,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock worth $279,476 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

