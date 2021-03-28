PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PTCHF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. 404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, central nervous system disorders, and inflammatory and immunological diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis, as well as pain; a superabsorbent hydrogel technology platform to treat excess weight and other chronic diseases related to the gastrointestinal pathways; a digital therapeutics to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders.

