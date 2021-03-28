PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $110.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PVH. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.90.

Shares of PVH opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 87.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

