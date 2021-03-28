PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PVH opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

