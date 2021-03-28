Pylon Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.51 Million (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Pylon Network token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00004539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $168.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.92 or 0.00613101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00024174 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

