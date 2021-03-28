Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NMM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:NMM opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

