Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Cut by Analyst

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $95,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,851.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

