Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SONO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

SONO stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sonos by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

