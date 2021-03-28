Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for KB Home Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

Shares of KBH opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

