Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COTY. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Coty stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 122,093 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 428,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

