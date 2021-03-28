Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Qiwi from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $15.83.

Qiwi stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Qiwi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

