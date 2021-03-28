QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

QCOM stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

