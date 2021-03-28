Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0082 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.0081.

