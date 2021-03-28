RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Update

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,300 shares, an increase of 664.0% from the February 28th total of 107,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 762,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,709. The stock has a market cap of $549.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

