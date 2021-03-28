Radix (EXRD) Hits Market Capitalization of $119.56 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Radix has a market capitalization of $119.56 million and $3.16 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00220123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.30 or 0.00885598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00078558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00028728 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

