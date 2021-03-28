Ratan Capital Management LP Buys New Position in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Ratan Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of CIIG Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in CIIG Merger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIIG Merger alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on CIIG Merger in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIIC traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 1,530,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,798. CIIG Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66.

About CIIG Merger

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC).

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.