Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $16.65 Million in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,650,000. C3.ai accounts for about 1.9% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of C3.ai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpark Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,782,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,063,000.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $45,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

NYSE:AI traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,076. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

