Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,569.43

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,569.43 ($20.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,716 ($22.42). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,714 ($22.39), with a volume of 26,696 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,606.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,569.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £985.93 million and a P/E ratio of 36.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

