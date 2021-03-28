RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €485.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RAA. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €517.30 ($608.59).

RAA stock opened at €675.50 ($794.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €737.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €716.60. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

