Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.