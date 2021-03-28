Raymond James Raises HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to $28.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

