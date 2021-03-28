Raymond James Raises HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to $28.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.95.
About HLS Therapeutics
Featured Story: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.