Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 57,692 Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of TGA stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.97.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

