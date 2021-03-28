Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Casa Systems worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Casa Systems by 3,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

CASA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $814.90 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

