Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59,916 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Griffon worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.