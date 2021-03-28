Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HHR. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.