Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in March

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RNECY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

