RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Update

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 1,275.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

RSASF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,502. RESAAS Services has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

