Resolute Partners Group Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

