Reviewing Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) & Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altair Engineering and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -3.08% 1.10% 0.52% Momo 15.75% 18.15% 11.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altair Engineering and Momo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $458.92 million 10.31 -$7.54 million $0.22 288.41 Momo $2.44 billion 1.00 $426.74 million $1.94 7.45

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering. Momo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altair Engineering and Momo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 3 3 0 2.50 Momo 1 6 6 0 2.38

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus target price of $58.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.64%. Momo has a consensus target price of $24.28, suggesting a potential upside of 68.03%. Given Momo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Volatility and Risk

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Momo beats Altair Engineering on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, and visualization; physics simulation; data analytics; high performance computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries. In addition, the company offers consulting, training, implementation, and other software related services, as well as hardware products; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Momo

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating app for young mobile Internet users, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

