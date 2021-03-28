Reviewing Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust 26.33% 11.88% 4.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 12.69 $18.96 million N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Portland Estates and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 1 2 2 0 2.20 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

