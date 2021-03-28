Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS RXLSF remained flat at $$20.95 during trading on Friday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

